ST. FLORIAN
Katy Wilson, 47, of St. Florian, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 12, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County and a graduate of Wilson High School.
Known as the “Sunshine of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio,” she was the smiling face that greeted visitors as they entered the studio and the staff affectionately referred to her as “The Merchandise Queen.” She was beautiful, smart and kind with a keen sense of humor that left smiles on the faces of those who were lucky enough to know her. She loved and nurtured her family and friends and they adored her.
Left to cherish her memory are her father, Tommy Wilson; mother, Noy Wilson; sister, Cindy Hunt (Terry), brother, Joe Wilson (Heather); aunt, Debbie Wilson; uncle, Glenn Wilson (Panthea); nieces, Kaylea Stutts (Tyler) Meagan Hunt (Bob); Jordan Hunt; Mackenzie Wilson; Addy Wilson. nephews, Tyler Wilson, Cameron Wilson, Aiden Wilson; great nieces, Carly Stutts; Sophie Stutts; great nephews: Eli, Ethyn and Eastyn Stutts; special cousins Lola Fossett, Amber Lawler, Richa Wilson, Lindsey Barrow; her beloved dog, Cooper; and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Babe and Hazel Wilson, Jung and Taung Pinprasert; uncle, Donnie Wilson; and aunt, Teresa Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Terry Hunt, Tyler Stutts, Spencer Butler, Chase Brandon, Tony Fowler and Matt Lawler.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Wigginton, Kevin Hammond, and Terrell Benton.
Services will be Tuesday, June 15, at Greenview Funeral Home with visitation from 10-12 with the service to follow. Debbie Wilson and Glenn Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rogers Chapel Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lynn Ridgeway and the team at Davita dialysis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter at 3240 Roberson Road, Florence, AL 35630.
