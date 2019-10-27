ATHENS — Kay Armstrong, 81, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. There will be a private service for the family at a later date.
Mrs. Armstrong was a long-time member of the Church of Christ. She was a native of Tuscumbia, and a graduate of Deshler High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Mary Owens; and her sister, Margaret Sue Owens.
Mrs. Armstrong is survived by her husband, Cecil Eugene Armstrong; sons, Cecil Owens Armstrong and Stephen Eugene Armstrong (Kelly); daughter, Elizabeth Ann Summerford (Jeff); and grandchildren ,Frances Jane Armstrong, Andrew Reilly Armstrong, Coleman Owens Armstrong, Mickalyn Sue Summerford, Reese Houston Armstrong, and Mary Margaret Armstrong.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the March of Dimes or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
