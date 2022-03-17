MUSCLE SHOALS — Kay Calley Sibley, 66, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, March 20, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Veterans Park, Veterans Park Drive, Florence, Pavilion #2. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Park, with stories and memories shared by family and friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Leon Calley; father, Wilton “Buddy” Calley; and stepmother, Geneva Calley.
Kay is survived by her husband, Randy Carl Sibley; daughter, Heather Kay Sibley; brother, Gary Lynn Calley (Stephanie); sister, Rebecca Ann Haley; sisters-in-law, Kathy Sibley Glover and Pamela Sibley Frey (Tom); and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Kay’s family requests that donations go to The Caring Place, 216 Marengo Street, Suite I, Florence, AL 35630 or Heart of Alabama Save, Rescue, and Adopt (HASRA), 306 Knights Bridge Road, Florence, AL 35630.
