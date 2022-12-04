MUSCLE SHOALS
Kay Frances Derrick, 84, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, December 4, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Terry Herston officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.
Kay was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her sweet, caring personality and was well loved by her family, friends, and neighbors. Everyone knew of her green thumb and beautiful yard. She will be greatly missed.
Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Roxie Walker; father, Frank Walker; brother, Robert Walker; and sisters, Shirley Cummings, Barbara Walker, and Beverly Woodis.
Kay is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years, Emmett Oneal Derrick; daughter, Jennifer D. Steelman and husband, Ronald; brothers, Jackie Walker and Jerry Walker; sister, Cora Loftin; grandchildren, Derrick Todd Steelman and Kristin Steelman Gilley; and great-grandchildren, Michael Todd Steelman, Karsen Gildea, Natalie Steelman, Greyson Gilley, and Asher Gilley.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family offers special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Hospice of North Alabama.
Commented