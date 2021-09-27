FLORENCE — Kay Parker, 78, of Florence died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation will be Monday, September 27, 2021, 5-7 p.m., at Woodmont Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11 a.m., at Woodmont Baptist Church with Chad Hess officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Parker was a graduate of Athens High School, Samford University 1965 BS Secondary Degree in Education, and University of North Alabama 1986 with a M.A. Counseling. She was a member of the Exchange Club, Healing Place Board of Directors, and Lakeside Highlands Garden Club. She was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for 50 years. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, reading, writing, telling corny jokes, and helping others. She worked over 15 years at Northwest Alabama Cancer Center. In 2001, she and Sharon Scogin started The Healing Place, which is a non-profit facility that provides ongoing education and grief support to children ages 3-19 and their families who have suffered the loss of a loved one. Services are provided free of charge to all participants.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her parents, DC and Roxie Presley; and brother, Owen Presley.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Parker; children, Chad Parker (Carrie) and Karen Grisham (Jim); grandchildren, Hannah and Hailey; brother, Jim Presley; and three nieces.
Pallbearers will be Bill Phillips, Jeff Futrell, Will Futrell, Larry Monk, Randy Gusmus, and Donnie McBrayer. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Patrick Daughtery, Chris Burns, and Stewart Cink.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Healing Place.
