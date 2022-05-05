THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Kay Strickland Tubb passed away at her home in The Woodlands, Texas on April 23, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Selma, Alabama to Murray and Frances Strickland. She graduated from Parrish High School and then attended Auburn University where she met Don, a civil engineer whose career took them across the country and around the world.
Kay had an impeccable sense of style that was reflected in all she touched. She was the epitome of sophistication, grace and elegance. Kay was known for her generous gift giving, had a penchant for travel and was deeply influenced by her time abroad in Tokyo, Japan. During her time overseas, she developed a love of Japanese artwork and antique furniture which she elegantly displayed in her home. Kay enjoyed hosting dinner parties for family, friends and Don’s business associates. She was an excellent storyteller and a great teacher of etiquette. Kay was a loving and doting mother, mother-in-law, sister and friend to all the lives she touched. She was known for her quick wit and fierce loyalty to her friends and family.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan Strickland Rigsby and brother-in-law, Richard Leggett.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 57 years, Don; son, Mark (Monica) Tubb of Montgomery, AL; daughter, Kathryn (Anthony) Noah; granddaughter, Blakely Noah of Anniston, AL; brother, Bo (Ginger) Strickland of Waco, TX; sister, Shirley (Larry) Friday of Tuscaloosa, AL; sister-in-law, Peggy Leggett of Muscle Shoals, AL; brother-in-law, Joe Rigsby of Georgiana, AL; nephews and nieces, Alison (JW) Bottoms, Matthew (Lindsey) Strickland, Dawson Friday, Davis Friday, Adam Friday, Brian (Christina) Leggett, Michael Leggett and her feline companion, Nox.
Her family and friends will miss her dearly and will forever hold in their hearts the cherished memories of her beautiful life. Visitation will be held at Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7th. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 pm. at New Live Oak Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to your favorite local animal rescue or humane society.
