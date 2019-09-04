FORT DODGE, IOWA
Kaye G. Berry, 76, formerly of Florence, died August 31, 2019, at UnityPoint-Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.
A prayer service was held Tuesday, September 3rd at 7 p.m. in the Gunderson Funeral Chapel in Fort Dodge. Family interment services will be held at a later date in Alabama. Memorials may be directed to The Lord’s Cupboard or to Almost Home in Fort Dodge.Arrangements have been entrusted to Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Kaye is survived by her sons, Matt (Leisa) Berry, Lilburn, GA; Dr. Mark (Dr. Elizabeth Day) Berry, Fort Dodge; her grandchildren, Kaitlin, Lindsey, Samantha and Katherine; her sister, Shirley (Henry) Nichols, Birmingham; and her close friend, Peggy Grose. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis, her parents and her brother, Donald.
Kaye Griffin, the daughter of Felix and Girchen (Mitchell) Griffin, was born February 1, 1943, in Lexington, AL. She grew up in Florence, AL and graduated from Coffee High School in Florence. She attended Florence State University from where she received her degree. On August 18, 1962, Kaye was united in marriage to Lewis Berry in Florence. Kaye worked in human resources in the banking industry. She lived in Alabama and Georgia before returning to Killen, AL. Kaye moved to Fort Dodge to be near family. She was very active at First United Methodist Church, the Lord’s Cupboard and Community Bible Study in Fort Dodge.
