KILLEN — Kayla Faith Tays, age 26, of Killen, won her battle and entered her heavenly home on June 17, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, June 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The celebration of life will be at First Baptist Killen on Saturday, June 22nd at 2 p.m. with Brother David McKelvey and Brother Guy Estave officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Killen Baptist Cemetery.
Kayla is remembered for her infectious smile that would light up a room and her “sassy” attitude. She loved her family, friends, movies and music. She brought joy to everyone she met.
Survivors include her father, Loren (Nancy) Tays; mother, Darlene Inman Tays; sister, Tia (Lee) Peden; brother, Micah Tays; special nephew and niece who meant the world to her, Ty Peden and Lia Peden who affectionately referred to her as “Aunt Katie” and her nurse who cared for her for 25 years became like a grandmother and was a part of her family, Jerry Laughlin.
Pallbearers will be Chase Rodi, Tad Rodi, Easton Rodi, Michael Hudson, Don Inman and Ronald Inman.
The family would like to express their appreciation to caregivers, Kathy Smith and Stacy Lanier; Dr. Terry Magruder, Julie Stone, Donna Slayton and Erin Kattus; the staff of Children’s Hospital and Infant and Children’s Clinic; and Vent Kids of Alabama for all of the loving care provided to Kayla.
