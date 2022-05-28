HALEYVILLE — Kayla Paige Sanford, 30, died May 26, 2022. Graveside service will be Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Blackground Cemetery in Town Creek. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave condolences and order flowers.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.