MUSCLE SHOALS — Kaylan Jamari Ricks, 13, died April 5, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 12-8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Muscle Shoals Middle School Gymnasium. Burial will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.

