IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Kaylee Isabella Hunt, 10, died July 2, 2022. Funeral was Thursday at Collinwood High School Gym with burial in Railroad Cemetery. Kaylee is the daughter of Kiefer and Sarah Hunt.

