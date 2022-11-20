MOUNT HOPE — Kaylynne “Kay” Chamberlain, 68, of Mount Hope, AL passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. At her request, there will not be any services at this time.
Kay enjoyed gardening and loved her cats and dogs dearly. She liked volunteering and helping people around the neighborhood, mostly above all she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Wilma Scheetz; and niece, Samantha Scrivner.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Chamberlain; daughter, Stacey Norton (Jeff); son, Andy Chamberlain (Charlotte); sisters, Kayce Shusterman and Rebecca Aitken (Jim); grandchildren, Kortnei (Dregan), Kieran, Aerin, Caleb, and Kaden; and two nephews and one niece.
In her memory, please make donations to Mount Hope Senior Center or your local animal shelter.
