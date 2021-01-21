MUSCLE SHOALS — Infant KeChun Smith died January 8, 2021. Memorial service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals, directing.

