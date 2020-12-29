MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Keiana Cathey Reed, 37, died December 24, 2020. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceburg, TN with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was a social worker at Murfreesboro City Schools.

