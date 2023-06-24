MOUNT HOPE — Keith Allen Shields, 54, died June 23, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
