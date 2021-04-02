TUSCUMBIA
Jeffrey Keith Cole, 49, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Visitation will be tonight, April 2, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 3, in the funeral home chapel with Keith’s brother, Michael Cole, officiating. Interment will be in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Eugene Cole; and grandmothers, Louise Belew, Velma Vaden, and Aline Moore.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Diane Cole; children, Di (Stanley), Jeffrey (Lindsey), Kyle (Kimberly), Dakota, and Bradley (Carley); mother, Linda May; brothers, Michael Cole (Heather), Adam Moore (Shannon), Raymond Moore, Jr. (Amanda), and Greg Reynolds (Shannon); sisters, Lisa Wright (Steve), Kandy Moore, Dawn Moore, Shannon Lauderdale (Chad), Donna Sloan (Mac), and Lawanda Pirtle; grandchildren, Na’Kyia, Gabby, Amaya, Alayna, Nate, Adrienne, Micah, Kellan, Everleigh, A’Zuri, Ivey Jane, and one on the way, Ryker; mother- and father-in-law, Connie and James Tank; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Byron Green, Tanner Dickerson, Matt Hovater, Blake McNatt, Alec Brown, and Stan Barton. Colin Foust and Jon Eastman will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Keith would not want everyone dressed up. He would rather you wear your Bama shirts.
