LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Keith David Stanford, 51, died February 10, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bishop Chapel Cemetery. He was a manager at Credit Central in Columbia, TN.

