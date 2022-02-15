RUSSELLVILLE — Keith Eugene Lane, 46, died February 9, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel, burial in King Cemetery.

