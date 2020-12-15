FLORENCE — Keith Kelly, 54, died December 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his loving brothers, Bennie “Dewayne” Kelly, Greg Kelly, girlfriend, Pam. You may sign the guest book at sprywilliams.com

