LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Keith Palmer Mattox, 59, died March 11, 2021. Visitation will be today from 3 to 8 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens and Neal Funeral Home directing. He was employed with Modine Mfg.

