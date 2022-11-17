LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Keith Slater, 73, died November 15, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Bumpas Cemetery. he was a supervisor with Brad Slater Construction.

