VINA — Keith Upton, 68, died December 22, 2021. Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay with visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Old Burleson Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.