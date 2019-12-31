PHIL CAMPBELL — Kelina LaShae Murray Smith, age 39, of Phil Campbell passed away on December 29, 2019. Visitation will be today, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Kelina loved her family and her friends more than anything.
She is preceded in death by her father, Michael Alexander Murray; sister, Amanda Renee Rea; grandparents, Edward Lee and Francis Christina Murray; and aunts, Sharon Murray and Rita Borden.
Survivors include her parents, Deborah and James Miller, Jr.; sisters, Candace Cox (Michael), Lisa Futrell; brothers, Robert Murray, William Murray, Christopher Murray and Jeremy Murray; aunts, Kim Murray, Peggy McCollum, Sharon McKinney (Michael); uncle, Sammy Murray (Bonnie); nieces, Breana Lindley, Courtney Cox; and nephew, Tristan Lindley.
