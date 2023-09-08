ROGERSVILLE — Kelli Burney, 36, died September 4, 2023 A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Rogersville United Methodist Church. She was a member of Rogersville Cowboy Church and United Methodist Church. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

