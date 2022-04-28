FLORENCE — Kelly Darlene Cromwell “Kell-Bell” was born on January 9, 1983. Kelly passed away on April 24, 2022 at the age of 39, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Roger and Shelia Cromwell; brother, Chance Cromwell; sisters, Nicole Hayes (Rob), Ashley Cromwell (Tim), Brandi Darty (Brad); grandmother, Granny Ann; nieces and nephews, Summer Hunt, Samuel Hunt, Kaylee Darty, Jackson Cromwell, Harley Keeton, Trey Hunt, Myla Hunt, Millie Hayes, Piper Hunt and Everly Hayes. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert Cromwell, Landon and Vera Haddock; aunt, Pam Haddock; uncles, Mitchell Sharp and Gabe Smith.
Kelly was a native of Lauderdale County and a member of Underwood Baptist Church. She was a 2001 graduate of Wilson High School. On April 6, 1999, Kelly was involved in a tragic car accident that left her with a head injury at the age of 16. After overcoming those injuries, she returned to school and graduated with her fellow classmates. Three years ago, Kelly was diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer. She was in remission for 2 years. Unfortunately, her last scan showed her cancer had returned. She then tested positive for Covid. After everything that Kell-Bell has been through she never complained and always stayed positive. She always had a smile on her face. She was definitely a fighter. The doctors gave us days, but God gave us weeks. She had so much joy during those weeks. She loved people and always loved having a house full of company. “The more the merrier”, as she would say.
Basketball was her favorite sport. She was a part of the Lady Warrior basketball team for many years. She loved listening to 90’s country music. She knew every word to every song. She was so funny, and you never knew what she was going to say. She kept us laughing. Kelly was our miracle. To know Kelly was to love Kelly and we loved her dearly. We could never repay all the acts of kindness that we have received during this time. Thank you to all of our friends and family for all of the love, food, cards and generosity. A special “thank you” to Dr. Doreen Morris and all the staff at Helen Keller Hospital and UAB. We would also like to say thank you for all of the wonderful care provided by the Hospice staff Victoria Scott, Amber Herban, Mary Wood and Chaplain, Chance Hall.
“She has the heart of a warrior, living life in full color as she dances between the extremes of fighting for what she loves and flying to a new horizon. She is full of passion, yielding to no one, she burns brighter than any other star as she shapes the world to suit her soul.”
Services will be Friday, April 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN with Doug Farris officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Pallbearers will be Junior Haddock, Adam Smith, Newton Haddock, Tim Hunt, Bradley Darty and Rob Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackson Cromwell, Trey Hunt and Chance Cromwell. Visitation will be today, April 28, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday, April 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
