MOULTON — Kelly Jean Walker, 49, died July 25, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Open Arms Ministry. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Smyrna Cemetery in Moulton and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.

