TUSCUMBIA — Kelly Darlene Hughes Uhlman, age 53, earned her wings on Friday, November 11, 2022.
She was a devoted wife, loving daughter, mother, and grandmother. Visitation will be Monday, November 14, 2022, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., at Leighton Baptist Church with service to follow at 3 p.m., in the Worship Center. Brother Mark Mayfield will be officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton, Alabama.
Kelly was a native of Loretto, Tennessee and worked alongside her parents at their store, Videos Plus. She was a graduate of Loretto High School and Ray’s Cosmetology School. For the past 17 years she worked for Muscle Shoals City Schools, serving students in Muscle Shoals Middle School and McBride Elementary. In these last years she was Howell Graves Preschool Cafeteria Manager. She was a tremendously loving and caring person who worked tirelessly for the students in her care. She was an active member of Leighton Baptist Church and loved her “Soul Sisters” Sunday School Class. Kelly had a beautiful smile that lit up the room. She loved her girls and was their biggest fan, practicing and catching endless softballs, helping them to fulfill their commitment to their team, and encouraged them to pursue their dreams. She loved being “Gigi” to Baker and was anxiously waiting for Haven to arrive. Kevin and Kelly were looking forward to the years ahead and would have been married 30 years on December 5th.
Kelly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sydney and Ola Nix, and William E. and Beatrice Hughes; her Aunt Lois Chandler and Uncles Les Chandler; Paulie Smith, Glen Hughes, Ray Phillips, Sam Newton; and brother-in-law Jeff Uhlman.
Survivors are her husband, Kevin Uhlman; parents, Hubert and Mary Hughes; children, Sydnee Kilpatrick (William), Savanna Alexander (Austin); grandchildren, Baker Uhlman and Haven Alexander. Her aunts, Bonnie Smith, Sarah Nix Phillips, and Elizabeth Newton; and uncles, Charles Nix (Teresia), and Raleigh Nix.
Pallbearers will be Jason Isbell, Chris Craft, Tim Self, Brian Kilpatrick, John Morey, and Toby Eastep.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Leighton Baptist Church.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
