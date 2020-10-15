TUSCUMBIA — Infant Kendrick LeShaun Abernathy died October 11, 2020 at Children’s of Alabama Hospital, Birmingham. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home is directing.

