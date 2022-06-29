RUSSELLVILLE
Kennerd Lee “Ken” Holt, 78, Russellville, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Eddie Osborne officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.
Ken was a veteran of the US Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma Lee Howell Holt and James Monroe Holt.
Ken is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Nell Holt; daughters, Tammy Roscoe (Ernest) and Deneene Rivers (Steven) of SC, Brandy Uptain, Lisa Puckett (Justin), and Amanda Simpson (Kenneth); son, Brad Holt, TN; grandchildren, Ricky Atkinson (Terri), Brooke Freeman, and Erica Culledge (Clint), all of SC, Kylee Uptain (Scott), Xach Uptain, Brock Simpson, Ethan Puckett, and Salem Puckett; great-grandchildren, Trent Burr (Ana Claire), Sara Jean Atkinson, Hunter Freeman, Levi Gulledge, Kayleigh Atkinson, Chloe Gulledge, and DJ Long; brothers, Billy Holt, GA, and Carolee Holt, MS; special cousins, Linda Smith and Gaynell Palmer; and his sidekick for the last ten years, his dog, Chole.
Poppa had a very large family and was loved very much by all. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.
