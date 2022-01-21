RUSSELLVILLE — Kenneth Adolph Mink of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Ken was retired from the United States Air Force where he served as a major. He was a Veteran of the Korean War where he was an aviation navigator. He was an avid golfer and was a barbeque and donut connoisseur. After retiring from the Air Force, he opened Mink Furniture and Appliance where he served the wonderful families of Franklin County and the surrounding areas.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, January 23,2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Hamilton, Alabama. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Polly Faye Cochran Mink; son, Randy Mink; daughters, Lisa Thompson (Bruce) and Cindy Duncan (Mike); grandsons, Seth Thompson (Chassie), Chad Thompson (Madison), and Jonathon Duncan; great-grandchildren, Evan Thompson Juniper Thompson and Viola Thompson; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends and especially his neighbors whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Eddie Mink; brother, Harold Mink; great-grandson, Atticus Thompson.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Russellville Hospital and to the South’s Best Bar-B-Que for fixing it just right for our wonderful daddy.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is assisting the family.
