MUSCLE SHOALS
Kenneth Alva Thompson, 86, Muscle Shoals, passed away from this life on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Willie C. “Papa Willie” and N.C. “Big Mama” Thompson of Cherokee; and his brothers, Wayne (Pat) and Billy (Alice). Kenneth is survived by his wife, June Grissom Thompson; his sisters, Donna Kaye Hogeland (Dwight) and Peggy Borden (Joe); his children, Tim Thompson (Judy) and Jacque Patterson (David); his grandchildren, Dr. Zach Thompson (Hayden), Tyler Thompson, Maegan Patterson Rush (Addison), Jacob Patterson (Amanda), and Ashton Patterson Barrera (Austin); his great-grandchildren, Ann-Elise Rush, Ryleigh Rush, Beckett Rush, and River Patterson; and his special sister-in-law, Jean Jackson (Lloyd).
Kenneth “Paw Paw” loved life. When he was home, you might find him watching Braves Baseball, Alabama Football, gardening, landscaping, cooking soup, or making cheese straws for the family at Christmas. But his favorite hobby was repairing small engines. Nothing made him smile more than to bring new life into a scrapped lawn mower, weed-eater, or an abandoned Electrolux vacuum.
Kenneth lived a beautiful life and was loved by his family and friends. He was joyful, he often sang, and he loved to laugh. In his retirement, he found great joy in driving the school bus for Colbert County because he enjoyed keeping up with the children that rode his bus. But Kenneth was especially proud of his wife of 66 years, his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He loved spending time with his family and was always excited about anything they accomplished. He had a genuine love for people, he never met a stranger, and found joy and fulfillment in helping others.
A visitation service will be held today, October 12, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park beginning at 1:30 p.m. David Patterson will be the officiant.
Pallbearers will be Zach Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Jacob Patterson, Addison Rush, Austin Barrera, David Hogeland, Darrin Hogeland, and Lloyd Jackson. Honorary pallbearers are Keith Thompson and Jerome Borden.
