KILLEN — Kenneth Arlen Jankowiak died August 20, 2021. He was born October 1, 1937 in Buffalo, New York. He graduated from Orchard Park High School, NY at the age of 16. He went on to college and then joined the Air Force when he was 17 where he spent 20 years as an air Traffic Controller and Chief Controller until retirement in 1975. He served in Vietnam in 1968-69 where he was exposed to Agent Orange which contributed to his many medical conditions later.
For nearly 40 years, he and his wife, Mary June traveled extensively in the US, Europe and South America. They even became full time RVers. They resided in Montana; then Florida near Cape Canaveral for 25 years and moved to the Blue Water Creek area in 2008. Being near the water was important. He loved boating and jet skiing and just playing in the water, especially the beach!
He is survived by his wife, Mary June at the family home in Killen; his two sons, Ronald (wife Pat) of Mesa, AZ and David (wife Mary) of Edgewater, FL. His only grandson, Steven followed in his footsteps and has 2 1/2 years until retirement from the Army. (Special prayers for him and his wife, Brandy and two children, great-grands, Tiana and Travis as he is currently serving his fifth deployment to a War Zone.) The two granddaughters, Melissa and Shaina and his three great-granddaughters, Serenity, Amelia and Riley live in Scottsdale, Arizona.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 27th, 6:00 P.M. at Magnolia Church, 2650 Vulcan Ave., Florence, AL 35630.
