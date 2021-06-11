FLORENCE
Kenneth Aulton “Kenny” Tate, 76, was born in Florence, AL on April 30, 1945 and went to meet his Savior on June 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aulton and Vela Tate and sister, Jamie Tate Smith. Ken was a graduate of Coffee High School and married Gloria Christine McCafferty Tate in 1966.
They moved to Florida in 1969 where Ken worked in automobile sales and management for 45 years. He served on the March of Dimes Board, the N.E. Exchange Club and was a member of the Cadillac Crest Club.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his two children, Jennifer Tate Tuten and Christopher Tate; grandchildren, Tyler and Ashley Riley and Kirsten, Samantha, Benjamin and Paul Tate; niece, Belinda Smith McKee and nephew, Bill Smith.
Ken retired eight years ago and returned to Florence where he has been a member and deacon at Woodmont Baptist Church.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church (2001 Darby Dr, Florence, AL) with Reverend Chad Hess officiating. The deacons of Woodmont will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In memory of Ken, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented