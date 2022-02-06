IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Kenneth Wayne Barrett, 67, died Thursday, February 3, 2022. Visitation will be held February 6, 2022 from 10-11 a.m., at Ludlam Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m., with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

