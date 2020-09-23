MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Beasley, 72, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Kenneth was a native of North Carolina and a long-time resident of Muscle Shoals. He was an avid fisherman and loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hudson and Pearlene Beasley, and his brother, Doyle Beasley.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 13 years, Debbie Beasley; children, Alison Beasley, Chad Alderman (Melissa), and Tiffany Dostica (Kyle); brothers, Gerald Beasley (Carol), Harold Beasley (Juanita), Marshall Beasley, and James Beasley (Kim); sister, Jeannette Beasley; grandchildren, Hunter, Mason, Levi, Kaylee, Bailey, Noah, and Asher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
