KILLEN — Kenneth Aaron Behel, 30, of Killen, AL, passed away July 22, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a forklift operator for Tarkett.

Survivors include his parents, Rufus James Behel & Flora Melba Lemay Behel; brother Anthony Ivey (Jerica); nieces Jordahn Ivey & Baylee Ivey; nephew Camryn Ivey.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Steve Simpson officiating. Burial will be at Antioch Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Ivey, Cody Simpson, Rodney Simpson, Jon Cooper, John Behel & James Morgan. Honorary pallbearer will be Camryn Ivey.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

