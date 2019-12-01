ROGERSVILLE — Kenneth “Bo” Tiller, 58 of Rogersville, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence. He worked 22 years for the Alabama State Parks at Joe Wheeler. He managed the golf course that he loved and developed numerous friendships through the years before being promoted to his current position as assistant superintendent of the park.
Bo was preceded by his father, Bo Tiller. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lovell Tiller; mother, Mary Tiller; brothers, George Tiller and Gary Tiller (Donna Martin); numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Pat Lawrence and Chad Davis officiating.
