TUSCUMBIA — Kenneth Brian “KB” Brown, 56, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, March 6, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bubba Cole officiating. Interment will be in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Brian was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and also attended Colbert Heights Baptist Church. He was retired from Browns Ferry and was a member of IBEW 765. Brian was involved in several fundraisers, including the Spirit Fund at Browns Ferry, helping employees and families near the plant. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Brown, and grandparents, Lois and Grace Brown and Major and Opal Cole.
Brian is survived by his wife, Terri Brown; children, Ashley Turner (Jody), Matthew Brown, Kat Vernon, Courtney Vernon, Matt Mitchell and Anthony Mitchell (Courtney); mother, Sue Brown; sister, Barbara Hines (Carl); grandchildren, Isabel and Zane Turner, Clayton Mitchell, Rosalie Vernon, and Piper Mitchell; and nephews, David Hines (Crystal) and Tyler Hines.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Elledge, Craig Hasha, Chris Garner, Randy Box, Matt Mitchell and TC Dawson. Sam Vernon and Burt Hill will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Oak Boys’ Ranch, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Children’s Hospital of Birmingham.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
