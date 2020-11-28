IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Kenneth Clifford Crum, 76, died November 24, 2020. Funeral is 1 p.m. Monday graveside in Oak Grove Cemetery with masonic and military honors. Visitation is 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Cutshall Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

