ATHENS — Kenneth Chance, 94, died June 19, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel with burial in Center Point Methodist Cemetery. He was retired from the postal service.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.