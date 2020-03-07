TUSCUMBIA — Kenneth Copeland, 77 of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 6-8 p.m. The funeral will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at Colbert Memorial Chapel beginning at 2 p.m. Pastor Jeff Noblit will be officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Kenneth was a member of Grace Life Church of the Shoals. He was a graduate of Colbert County High School and served in the National Guard. He proudly served the town of Littleville, AL as Mayor for 16 years. He was the former president of the North Alabama Mayors Association and served on numerous local and state organization boards and councils. He was a member of Littleville Masonic Lodge 881. He also owned and operated Copeland Recycling Company.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Copeland, Sr. and mother, Nancy Creekmore Copeland; and brother, Carl Copeland, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Young Copeland; son, Chris Copeland; daughter, Kelly Copeland Walters (Bryan); brother, Bruce Copeland (Brenda); grandchildren, Heather Copeland Bratcher (Dustin), Blake Copeland (Olivia), Tucker Walters, and Camille Walters; great grandchildren, Madalyn Bratcher and Ella Bratcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the Doctors, nurses, and staff at Helen Keller Hospital.
Donations can be made to the American Lung Association at P.O. Box 43263 Vestavia, AL 35243.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Bratcher, Brian Copeland, Jonathan Copeland, Tucker Walters, and Bryan Walters.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
