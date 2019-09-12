FLORENCE — Kenneth Wayne Cossey, 73, of Florence, passed away, Wednesday, September 4, 2019. A graveside service will be held September 12, 2019 at Central Heights Community Cemetery with Roger Houston officiating.
Mr. Cossey was a veteran of the United States Navy and National Guard where he served in the Vietnam War. He retired from TVA where he was a police officer and he was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Cossey; son, Kenneth Wayne Cossey, Jr.; and parents, Lee and Grace Cossey.
He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Reynolds; grandchildren, Rantz Reynolds and C.J. Tussey; and brothers, Norman and Michael Cossey.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers please make your memorial to Wounded Warriors.
Please visit Morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented