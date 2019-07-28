FLORENCE — Kenneth Coy Austin, 76, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born September 4, 1942 in Florence. He was a 1960 graduate of Central High School and received degrees in accounting and economics from the University of North Alabama.
He married his high school sweetheart Helen Patterson Austin on September 15, 1962. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Coy Koonce Austin and Willie Mae Wallace Austin; paternal grandparents, Jim Austin and Minnie Koonce Austin; and maternal grandparents, Elbert Wallace and Mamie Broadfoot Wallace. He is survived by his wife Helen; sons, Kenley (Molly) and Lane (Jessica); grandchildren, Christian, Brayden, Camryn, and Connor Austin, and Ashely Bice. He loved his children and grandchildren, they were his life.
He was an active member of Underwood Baptist Church for over 50 years, where he served as Deacon, Trustee, Church Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher, and on numerous committees. He also served on committees with the Colbert Lauderdale Baptist Association and on the Alabama State Board of Missions in Montgomery, Alabama.
Kenneth worked at Ford Motor Company for 22 years and was the financial secretary for the UAW.
He was the elected Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk from 1982 - 2006. During his tenure he was appointed by the Chief Justice to act as the chairman of the Automation Policy Committee, was selected by the National Center of State Courts in Williamsburg, Virginia, to be one of six members to research and write the information booklet on “The Assessment of Automation for State Courts”, served as President of the Alabama Circuit District Clerks Association, as well as, co-chairman for the recognition, reclassification and pay scale for all circuit district court employees. He was on the Legislative Committee of the Judicial Branch where he spoke to the House and Senate Committees on Legislative Bills and served on numerous other committees with the courts. His office was chosen numerous times for the pilot programs of the courts.
Kenneth served on many committees in the Community: he was crusade chairman for the American Cancer Society, Vice President of the Board of the Underwood Petersville Community Center, Board of Directors for the Underwood Dixie Youth, as well as, many other civic organizations.
The family would like to offer sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Heaton, Dr. Athanasuleas, Dr. Hobbs, Dr. Pacifico, Dr. Johnson, Dr. Welburn and the entire staff that cared for him throughout the years.
Commented