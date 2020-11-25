FLORENCE — Kenneth Cummings, 74 of Florence, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 after an extended illness. He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran. He was retired from TVA and a member of the IBEW Local 558 Union.
Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 1:45 until 2:45 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with military honors.
Mr. Cummings was preceded in death by his father, Charles H “Cuz” Cummings; mother, Mattie Cora Pearl Rhodes; sister, Rena. He is survived by his wife, Linda F. Cummings; son, Jerome Cummings; daughters, Brittany Cummings, Bridgette Cummings, and Brandy Dulin Duke; stepsons, Tony Smith and Tim Smith; grandchildren, Garrett Threet, Brayden Watts, Adam Smith, Alex Smith, Jessica Conard, Justin Conard, Sara Higdon, Kaitlyn Smith, Brooke Bain and Bridget Bain; and great-grandchildren, Brinlee Johns, Marshall Higdon, and Calise Higdon.
Pallbearers will be Adam Smith, Corey Austin, Garrett Threet, Justin Conard, Drew Higdon, Phillip Perry, Jacob Johns, and Jeremy Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Keeton, Scotty Wesson, Bruce Perry, and Andy Griffin.
