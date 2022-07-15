FLORENCE — Kenneth D. Staggs, 81, of Florence, passed away July 11, 2022. He was a teacher and coach at Coffee High School and Forest Hills School for nearly four decades. Kenneth was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ and a certified master gardener.
Visitation will be Friday, July 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Cross Point Church of Christ. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church with Frank Mills and Ronnie Pannell officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Staggs was preceded in death by his parents, Arlon and Flora Hayes Staggs.
“Daddy Ken” is survived by his wife, Judy Richardson Staggs; sons, Hank and Arlon Jay Staggs; Andrea, Drew, and Paul; grandchildren, Josh, Lauren, Jordan, Anna, and Abbott Staggs; and great-grandchildren, Milly, Elsy, and Lottie Staggs.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wallace Morris, Roy Abston, Richie Richardson, Joe Quillen, Tom Baker, Randall Austin, Andy Pounders, Charlie Meyer, Don Clanton, Clifford Miles, and Dr. Bob Mann.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented