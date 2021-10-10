IUKA — Kenneth William Dean, 60, died Thursday, October 7, 2021. Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, at Fifth Street Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 12:00 until 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, at Fifth Street Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Commented