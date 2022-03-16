MUSCLE SHOALS — Kenneth Douglas Blackstock, 74, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, March 17, from 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Chuck Lansdell officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Ken played football and basketball at Coffee High School and received a basketball scholarship with Florence State. He went on to attend Northwest Community College, also on a basketball scholarship. Ken began his career as a Muscle Shoals Police Officer in 1971. Later, he transferred to the Muscle Shoals Fire Department, where he retired as Captain. He organized and built the Riverton Rose Trail Fire Department, serving as Chief there for fifteen years. Ken served on the Riverton Community Church Board and the Colbert County 911 Board. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Colbert County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Helen Blackstock; and infant sons, Kenneth Douglas Blackstock, Jr. and Eric Douglas Blackstock.
Ken is survived by his wife, Lyn Ellen Blackstock; daughter, Traci Lynn Kennedy (Keith); sisters, Kay Lesley (Dickey), Kim Brown (Buddy), and Kerri Rumage (Mike); grandson, Hunter Kennedy and wife, Julia; nephews, Jeff Aycock (Tonya) and Kyle Rumage; nieces, Amy Keeton (Ricky), Laurel Smith (Dannon), Courtney Drummond (Mason), and Kara Denton (Will); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ken’s nephews, Jeff Aycock, Will Denton, Mason Drummond, Ricky Keeton, Kyle Rumage, and Dannon Smith. Members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department and the Riverton Rose Trail Volunteer Fire Department will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Fourth-Floor staff of Helen Keller Hospital and to Hospice of North Alabama.
Memorials may be made to Riverton Rose Trail Fire Department, 9393 Riverton Rose Trail, Cherokee, AL 35616.
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes …” Revelation 21:4.
