FLORENCE — Kenneth Duane “Ice Cold” Perkins, 62, died September 30, 2020. Funeral service is noon Tuesday at Grace Memorial Funeral Home Chapel (masks required) with burial to follow in Galilee Cemetery, Leighton. Although no public viewing, you may sign guestbook 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

