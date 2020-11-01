TUSCUMBIA — Kenneth Dwayne Wineman, 61, of Tuscumbia went to be with his Heavenly Father Thursday, October 29, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 12 noon in the chapel. Ken loved to play golf, and watch LSU and Auburn Football. He was a great athlete who enjoyed playing many sports.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janelle Wineman; paternal grandparents, Wade and Christelle Wineman; and maternal grandparents, Conver and Ione Watson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Keitha Wineman, who adored and cherished him; children, Reagan Faith Barnes (Thomas), Zachary Lawrence Wineman, Blake Ashley Williams, and Cameron Jake Wineman (Payton Susanne); father, Donald Lawrence Wineman (Toni); sisters, Terri Akin (Max) and Donna Haynes (Bob); grandchildren, Morgan Kimbrough, Maria Barnes, Rachel Williams, Barrett Barnes, and Rebekah Williams who loved their “Pa” dearly; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends; and his beloved pet Lab, Cole.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Ford, Gene Herring, Brian Hacker, and Bill Hallman.
Special thanks to Dr. Jeremy Thompson and nurses Amber, Caitlin, Jennifer, and Hannah at Helen Keller Hospital. As well as Dr. Katie Beckerman, Dr. Sanjay Mohan, and Dr. Carson Lamb for their care at Vanderbilt Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oncology Department at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” Philippians 4:13.
