CHEROKEE — Kenneth Earl Uhlman, age 80, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. There will be a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 26, at Glendale Cemetery in Leighton, Alabama with Dwight Rivers officiating.
Kenneth was a native of Colbert County, Alabama and a retired Boilermaker with the Local 455. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest (Buddy) and Cleo Uhlman; his mother, Eulane Sockwell Uhlman; his infant brother; and his sister, Jane Uhlman Pace.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Toni Uhlman; his children, Angie Battles, Allen Uhlman (Wendy), Lance Uhlman (Becky), Beth Uhlman (Tiff), Marie Uhlman, Jennifer Breedlove (David), and Brandy Gargis (Josh); brother, Jimmy Uhlman (Glenda); sisters, Martha Hollis (Ron) and Carol Kuykendall (Richard); his grandchildren, Sasha Baty (Mark), Bryan Wilcox, Melissa Adams, Jessica Crane (Chris), Billy Daughtery, Karson Franks, Jager Gray, Zack, Kaylee, and Cadence Breedlove, and Ashlynn Gargis; and his great-grandchildren, Natalie, Alex, Rayleigh, Matthew, David, Edward, Joshua, Zackary, Ashten, Octavia, Kaiden, Karter, and Nola Rose. Kenneth was also a proud Pop-Pop to AJ Armstead and loved him like his own.
The family would like to extend much love and thanks to sitters, Angie Allen, Penny Wood, and Rhonda Vincent. We are forever grateful for your care. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice staff, especially nurse Amy and Briana, and Dr. Darin Bowling. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Comfort Care Hospice and the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Uhlman, Adam Uhlman, Todd Kuykendall, Kenric Crosswhite, Corey Kuykendall, Mark Baty, and Jager Gray.
